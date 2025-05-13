Montminy & Co.

President & CEO

Joel Montminy is the founder and CEO of Montminy & Co., a boutique investment bank in Los Angeles specializing in middle-market mergers and acquisitions. With 28 years in the industry, he has completed over $6 billion in transactions, including $2.8 billion in cross-border deals across 30 countries. In 2024 alone, Montminy led five notable deals, including the sales of Pizza Factory, Direct Solar and Carrie Amber Intimates. He also played a key role in the $900-million merger of Progressive Produce and Pacific Trellis Fruit. Over the past two years, he has closed transactions totaling more than $700 million and executed $180 million in debt financing. Montminy is a respected thought leader and former executive at Greif & Co. and Arter & Hadden LLP. He actively supports philanthropic causes and serves on numerous nonprofit boards. He chairs the board of trustees for The Village School and serves on the Los Angeles Gold YPO board.

