John B. Petrick

Perennial Financial Services

Co-Founder & Senior Managing Director

John Petrick is the co-founder & senior managing director of Perennial Financial, where he blends leadership with client-focused financial planning. Over the past seven years, he has led Perennial’s expansion from two to seven states, growing advisor headcount nearly sixfold and assets under management nearly 15x. While continuing to serve his own clients, Petrick has positioned the firm as a national leader in wealth management. In 2024, Perennial was named one of “America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025” by Newsweek, earning a prestigious 5-star rating. He was also ranked #3 on AdvisorHub’s “Top 100 Next Gen Advisors to Watch” and has been recognized as a FIVE STAR Wealth Manager for 14 consecutive years. Petrick was named a Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2022 and 2023. He also serves on several local boards, including the Palisades Chamber of Commerce and the Palisades Americanism Parade Association.

