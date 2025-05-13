Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC

Managing Director, General Counsel

John Holland is general counsel at Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, where he oversees all legal affairs for the firm and its global portfolio of companies. He joined Platinum in 2020 and brings over 30 years of legal and executive experience across corporate governance, M&A, joint ventures and securities regulation. Founded in 1995, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $48 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 companies generating over $90 billion in annual revenue. The firm’s unique M&A&O® strategy integrates deep operational capabilities to drive long-term value. Before Platinum, Holland served as executive vice president and chief legal and human resources officer at Incora (formerly Wesco Aircraft) and was previously a partner at Latham & Watkins. His expertise spans legal strategy and operational leadership across complex, global environments. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in humanities and English from Brigham Young University and a J.D. from Columbia Law School.

