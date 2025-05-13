Evite

Chief Financial Officer

John Yoo is the chief financial officer of Evite, where he has played a key role in doubling revenue and growing EBITDA fivefold in just 2.5 years. At Evite, he rebuilt the finance and analytics functions, enabling data-driven decision-making and modernizing financial infrastructure. Yoo also led the company’s acquisition by private equity firm Francisco Partners, managing the entire transaction with a lean two-person finance team. Prior to Evite, he served as CFO and COO at Juvo Plus (now Infinite Commerce) for 5.5 years, where he helped scale revenue 6x to over $200 million. He built and led the analytics team, revamped finance processes and oversaw large-scale supply chain operations, including 100+ warehouse employees and over 1,000 overseas containers annually – successfully navigating COVID-era challenges. With 25 years of industry experience, Yoo holds a degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.