Santa Monica Pickleball Center

Owner & Founder

Jon Neeter, founder of the Santa Monica Tennis Center, is a nationally recognized tennis and pickleball coach with over 25 years in the industry. A Bergen County, New Jersey native, he began playing racket sports at age 11 and went on to earn a tennis scholarship at the University of Maryland, where he played No. 1 singles and doubles in the ACC. After graduating with a degree in sports marketing and management, Neeter served as assistant coach at Maryland and Duke University. At Duke, he helped lead the team to a No. 3 national ranking and coached four All-Americans, earning regional and national coaching nominations. He has trained more than 1,000 players, including top-ranked juniors like Clay Thompson and Deiton Baughman. A USTA High Performance Coach and PTR member, Neeter launched Santa Monica Tennis Center in 2010, offering instruction, clinics and events. He has worked with numerous celebrities and has been featured on FOX Sports, CBS, ABC and Yahoo! Sports.

