Universal Studio Group

Global Head of Human Resources

Josefina Leon is the global head of human resources at Universal Studio Group (USG), where she leads culture, innovation and inclusion across its four global television studios. With 20 years of industry experience, she brings a people-first approach to HR strategy, helping shape an inclusive, high-performing workplace. USG, which is part of NBCUniversal, includes Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios, producing more than 3,000 hours of global content annually, including hits like Law & Order, Hacks and The Umbrella Academy. Before joining USG, Leon was the vice president of human resources at Walt Disney Television, overseeing people strategies for divisions including Fox21, 20th Television, National Geographic and Freeform. She played a key role in integrating Fox and Disney executives during the companies’ merger. She began her career at Boston Consulting Group, followed by HR and recruiting roles at DreamWorks Animation and Nestlé.