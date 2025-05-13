Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

CEO & Founder

Joseph Derhake, PE, is the founder and CEO of Partner Engineering and Science, Inc., a global leader in engineering and environmental due diligence for the commercial real estate industry. With over 30 years of experience and a track record of transforming an eight-person startup into a 1,300-employee firm, he has redefined risk management standards while cultivating a people-first culture rooted in collaboration, innovation and technical excellence. A professional engineer and influential industry voice, Derhake has led initiatives that shape policy for major financial institutions and professional organizations, including NEEDDA and ASTM. In the past two years, he launched Partner Valuation Advisors – now a top 10 U.S. appraisal firm – and guided Partner through multiple high-profile acquisitions, expanding the firm’s reach in valuation, geotechnical and building sciences. His passion for leveraging technology has accelerated the company’s use of data-driven tools to enhance CRE decision-making, while his commitment to employee development and community engagement continues to drive impact locally and nationally.