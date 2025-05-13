Woodcraft Rangers

Chief Executive Officer

Julee Brooks is the chief executive officer of Woodcraft Rangers, a century-old youth-serving nonprofit that has rapidly expanded under her leadership to serve over 25,000 TK–12 students annually across more than 100 schools in Los Angeles County. A visionary leader with 26 years of experience in education and nonprofit innovation, she has championed inclusive, trauma-informed and equity-focused programming, including the launch of Lifecraft, a workforce initiative that supports both youth career exploration and staff advancement. Brooks has expanded early learning access through an apprenticeship program for educators and led the development of a dedicated inclusion department to support neurodiverse youth and students with disabilities. In 2024, Woodcraft was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Workplaces and received the American Camp Association’s Eleanor P. Eells Award for its evidence-based programming. Brooks also oversaw the creation of Woodcraft’s Outdoor Education and Retreat Center, a permanent home for Camp Woodcraft and a resource for year-round healing and environmental education.