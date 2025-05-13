Thorn

Chief Executive Officer

Julie Cordua is the chief executive officer of Thorn, a nonprofit she helped create in 2012 to revolutionize how children are protected from sexual abuse in the digital age. Under her leadership, Thorn has developed technology deployed in 55 countries, helping identify more than 100,000 child victims and detecting over 8 million CSAM images and videos online. In the past year, Cordua led the launch of the Safety by Design Principles for Generative AI in partnership with All Tech Is Human and tech giants like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta and Amazon – setting a new industry benchmark for child safety in AI development. Thorn also released groundbreaking research exposing new threats such as AI-generated deepfake nudes of minors and trends in financial sextortion. Before Thorn, Cordua served as VP of marketing at (RED), generating $160 million plus to fight AIDS in Africa and worked nearly a decade in wireless technology.