Taylor & Company

Founder & Principal

Julie D. Taylor, Hon. AIA, is principal and founder of Taylor & Company, a communications firm specializing in architecture and design. With over 30 years of experience, she leads strategic media relations, image management and marketing for creative industry clients. A Northwestern University graduate, Taylor has worked across all facets of communication, from writing to consulting, and has authored four books on design. She served on the American Institute of Architects (AIA) National Board (2014-2016) and is the only public relations professional to receive the Allied Professions Honor Award from AIA California. She sits on the USModernist Advisory Board and co-founded CanstructionLA, which donated 200 tons of food to the LA Food Bank. A regular speaker at USC, UCLA and SCI-Arc, Taylor is a member of AIA, PRSA and SMPS. She is also the editor of the SAH/Southern California Chapter News and has been widely published and interviewed on design topics.