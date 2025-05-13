Coldwell Banker Realty

President & CEO

Kamini Lane was appointed president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty in 2023, bringing over 20 years of experience in technology, marketing and real estate leadership. She quickly set a bold strategic direction focused on innovation, agent support and service excellence. Under Lane’s leadership, the company is investing in operational streamlining and automation to enhance speed, agility and the client experience. A steady voice amid industry change, she has advocated for the value of real estate agents, launched agent support programs and led with empathy during crises like the L.A. wildfires. Previously, she served as president of Sotheby’s International Realty company-owned brokerages, overseeing $23 billion in annual sales. Lane’s background includes leadership roles at Compass, eBay, Tradesy and Interbrand. A 2023 HousingWire Vanguard Award winner, she’s also been named to the Swanepoel Power 200 and the LA500. She serves on multiple advisory boards in PropTech and real estate innovation.