Thrive Causemetics

CEO & Founder

Karissa Bodnar is the founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare, a mission-driven beauty company that has redefined the intersection of high-performance cosmetics and social impact. Since launching the brand in 2015, she has built Thrive into a multimillion-dollar enterprise rooted in clean innovation, community giving and radical transparency. The company’s best-selling Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara™ has become a cult favorite, and under her leadership, Thrive has donated over $150 million in products and funding to more than 600 nonprofits across causes like cancer support, domestic violence, homelessness, LGBTQ+ advocacy and veteran assistance. In the past year, she spearheaded a $500,000 wildfire relief effort in Los Angeles, supporting emergency response, displaced families and animals and long-term community recovery. A University of Washington alumna and former L’Oréal product developer, Bodnar has been recognized by Forbes, Marie Claire and Inc. for her innovation and leadership.