LA Opera

Chief Financial Officer

Kathleen Ruiz is the chief financial officer at LA Opera, where she leads financial strategy to ensure the organization’s fiscal health while supporting its artistic mission. With 12 years of industry experience and a strong background in finance and administration, she brings a unique blend of business acumen and passion for the arts to one of Los Angeles’ premier cultural institutions. Before joining LA Opera in 2021, Ruiz served as associate dean of administration and planning at Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television. She also held financial leadership roles at Marymount California University, Boeing, The Walt Disney Company and EY, gaining expertise in strategic planning and complex financial management. She holds a Bachelor of Dance from Smith College and an M.B.A. from Michigan State University, reflecting her dual commitment to creativity and operational excellence. Ruiz supports LA Opera’s educational and outreach efforts, promoting access to the arts while ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability and impact on the community.

