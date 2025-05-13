Latin Food Distribution

Chief Financial Officer

Katie Dubon is the chief financial officer of Bravo Foods USA, a company founded by her father, David Dubon. Despite her youth, she has established herself as a strong executive leader, committed to advancing her family’s legacy and shaping the future of the organization for generations to come. In addition to leading the company’s financial operations, Dubon also plays an active role in the Bravo Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Bravo Foods USA dedicated to tackling poverty, hunger and social injustice. The foundation has impacted over 50,000 lives across eight countries by providing essential resources such as food banks, job training and access to social services. Driven by a mission to create lasting, community-led solutions, her work reflects a deep commitment to economic empowerment and equity. Through her leadership at both the company and the foundation, Dubon continues to uplift underserved communities and expand access to opportunity across Los Angeles County and beyond.