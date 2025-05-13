MoonLab Productions

Katlain Anne Meyer is the CEO of MoonLab Productions, a creative agency specializing in experiential marketing and event production. With over a decade in the industry, she has led MoonLab’s expansion and secured major partnerships with brands like Amazon, Instacart, TikTok and Tinder. Starting as an event producer, Meyer rose to CEO in 2024, known for her compassionate leadership, innovation and strategic foresight. She has overseen global activations across the U.S., Europe and the U.K., and helped MoonLab onboard a record seven new clients in one year. Under her guidance, MoonLab has earned recognition in BizBash, EventMarketer and Business Insider. Meyer spoke at the 2024 Event Sustainability Live on eco-conscious event strategies and continues to lead sustainability initiatives like Instacart’s Feeding America campaign and DUOS’ “Connections for a Cause.” Beyond business, she advocates for philanthropic efforts through annual work with Team Rubicon and Worthy of Love.