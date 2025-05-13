iBorrow

Chief Financial Officer

Kehvon Thomas is the chief financial officer of iBorrow, a private commercial real estate debt fund that has originated over $2 billion in transactions. With 10 years in the industry and nine at iBorrow, he plays a key role in the firm’s financial strategy and stability. Since joining in 2016, Thomas has advanced rapidly, earning the CFO title through his strong financial acumen and strategic insight. Over the past 24 months, he successfully closed a new fund and secured a credit facility amid rising interest rates and market volatility. A career highlight includes financing the $121-million acquisition and redevelopment of the iconic Standard Hotel in Los Angeles. He is an active member of the Urban Land Institute Los Angeles and the CFA Society Los Angeles, contributing to industry best practices and mentoring future leaders. A Boston University graduate, Thomas’ leadership style emphasizes collaboration and innovation.