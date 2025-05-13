Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation

CFO & EVP of Programs

Kendal Turner, CPA, CGMA, is the executive vice president and CFO of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), bringing over 20 years of financial leadership experience in the nonprofit and education sectors. Since 2021, she has overseen LAEDC’s finance, HR, IT and facilities functions, aligning operations with its mission to foster equitable economic growth across the region. Turner’s previous roles included CFO positions at multiple charter school organizations, where she managed budgets up to $70 million and led key financial reforms. She holds a Master of Governmental Accountancy from Rutgers University and is pursuing a doctorate in public administration at California Baptist University. She serves as treasurer and secretary of the Southern California Leadership Council, a board member of the Community Coalition and a member of the AICPA Government Performance and Accountability Committee. Turner was also named among the 2024 Leaders of Influence: Minority CPAs by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

