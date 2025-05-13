Final Bow

Chief Executive Officer

As chief executive officer of Final Bow, Kenneth Dean Tran is a media and entertainment entrepreneur, producer and philanthropist with a decade of industry experience. A U.S. Air Force veteran and recipient of the distinguished leadership award, he brings a background in aviation logistics, IT and AI technology to his work with Final Bow, a company he leads in amplifying underrepresented voices in film, music, fashion and art. Tran is committed to mental health advocacy and increasing representation for Asian, minority, women and LGBTQ communities. He serves as chair of volunteer engagement for FILAM Creative and sits on several advisory boards, including Boss Babes, GrowLuv and multiple film festivals. In 2024, he and Final Bow received numerous awards from the City of Los Angeles and the California Legislature for their philanthropic leadership. Following the 2025 California wildfires, Tran dedicated time and resources to aid victims.