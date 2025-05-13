Creative Artists Agency

Chief Information Officer

Kim Tully is the chief information officer at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a leading entertainment and sports agency, where she has been instrumental since joining in 2019. With a rich background in Information Technology spanning over 25 years, Tully has established herself as a results-driven leader, effectively integrating business acumen with technical expertise to foster innovation and growth.

At CAA, Tully oversees a comprehensive range of IT functions, including in-house development, licensed software installations, Software as a Service (SaaS) implementations and global outsourcing. Her leadership has been pivotal in launching a transformative multi-year roadmap designed to revolutionize CAA’s deal-to-cash lifecycle. This ambitious initiative involves the sequencing of over 100 initiatives across more than ten teams, spanning a 3-5 year timeline. The roadmap’s implementation emphasizes CAA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing client service and positioning the agency for future success.

Furthermore, Tully has successfully adopted Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) methodology within the organization, which has streamlined technology execution and expedited market delivery. This adoption has facilitated improved collaboration among teams, increased throughput and enhanced capacity visibility, creating a consistent and collaborative approach to planning across the organization. In addition to these advancements, Tully has significantly uplifted IT’s governance and operational frameworks. By ensuring that all services adhere to industry standards, she has successfully fulfilled essential compliance, data protection and cybersecurity mandates throughout CAA’s global operations.

Prior to her role at CAA, Tully gained valuable experience at Synchrony Financial and General Electric (GE), where she honed her skills in organizational design, process re-engineering and application architecture. Her academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from Fairfield University and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CAA is recognized for its collaborative culture and diverse expertise across multiple sectors, including live entertainment, digital media and philanthropy. The agency has been a pioneer in the industry, achieving numerous innovations, from building a sports business to launching a venture fund. Tully is also dedicated to community engagement, serving as treasurer for Friends of the Children-LA and as a director of the Adhoc Technology Committee for Communities in Schools-National, reflecting her commitment to effecting positive change beyond the corporate landscape.

