ServiceTitan, Inc.

Associate General Counsel, Employment & Litigation

Kristin Carlson is associate general counsel, employment & litigation at ServiceTitan, where she leads litigation strategy and employment legal matters for the rapidly scaling software company. With over 13 years of legal experience, she advises executive leadership and HR teams, ensuring compliance while driving business-aligned legal solutions. Prior to joining ServiceTitan, Carlson served as director, litigation & employment at Red Bull North America, where she supported over 5,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada and managed complex litigation including class actions and product liability matters. She also held the same title at mental health tech startup Modern Health, where she developed employment law policies and compliance frameworks. She began her career clerking at the Washington State Supreme Court and later practiced at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, handling high-stakes civil litigation. A graduate of NYU and the University of Michigan Law School, Carlson is also passionate about community engagement and pro bono legal service through Public Counsel.