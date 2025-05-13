The American Australian Association

VP of Business Partnerships & Brand

Laura Leventhal, VP of business partnerships & brand at The American Australian Association, is a Los Angeles-based strategist with 15 years of experience in marketing, partnerships and event programming across entertainment, nonprofit and government sectors. She currently leads strategic partnerships, The Business Council and events for The American Australian Association, the largest nonprofit fostering U.S.-Australia ties for over 75 years. Leventhal develops and leads Australia House @ SXSW, recognized by Rolling Stone and BizBash as one of 2024’s top activations. A skilled relationship builder, she has overseen high-impact programs connecting cultures and industries across the Pacific. Before joining the Association, she contributed to major initiatives including the LA 2028 Olympic Bid, CBS Television’s EcoMedia and the Special Olympics World Games. Leventhal holds a degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. Her civic involvement includes serving as president of Friends of the Parks and affiliations with Rotary International, Leadership Hermosa Beach, WISE and more.