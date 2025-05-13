(CHRIS KAPCIA)

Tinder

SVP, Associate General Counsel

Laura Michel is the senior vice president and associate general counsel at Tinder, where she oversees global legal strategy across product, marketing and commercial initiatives. Since joining in 2017 as the company’s first in-house attorney, she has built and now leads a 15-member legal team, guiding Tinder through complex legal, regulatory and business challenges – including key AI initiatives for Tinder and Match Group. Michel is known for her collaborative leadership and ability to provide practical, business-focused counsel. She mentors across Match Group, sponsors the legal team’s DEI committee and is active in L Suite’s Deputy GC community, where she leads discussions on AI and legal team development. Prior to Tinder, she served as associate general counsel at Rubicon Project (now Magnite) during its IPO phase and began her legal career in intellectual property at Knobbe Martens. Michel holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School and a B.S. in molecular and cellular biology from UC Davis, both earned with honors.

