Brody Pennell Heating & Air Conditioning

President & CEO

Lawrence Castillo is president and CEO of Brody Pennell Heating & Air Conditioning, where he has led the 80-year-old brand to record-setting growth and cemented its position as the top residential HVAC provider in Los Angeles. Over his 25-year career, he has become nationally recognized as one of the HVAC industry’s most successful operators, driving transformation and revenue growth at several leading West Coast home services companies. Prior to joining Brody Pennell, Castillo served as general manager of Milani Plumbing & Heating in Vancouver, the largest single-location HVAC/plumbing company in Canada, where he unified a diverse team of 150+ technicians and strengthened customer service standards. Since acquiring an ownership stake in Brody Pennell in 2020, he has more than doubled the company’s visibility, building a fleet of over 150 trucks and achieving a 4.9-star rating on Google with more than 4,000 reviews.

