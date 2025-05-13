UNIS

SVP of Human Resources

Leo Stein is the senior vice president of human resources at UNIS, a leading 3PL fulfillment and transportation provider. With two years in the industry, he oversees global HR operations across 52 U.S. locations and international teams, managing a combined $46 million HR and payroll budget. Stein has led transformative initiatives to increase efficiency, reduce costs and drive employee engagement. He rebranded UNIS’ U.S. HR infrastructure in seven months and expanded it globally. His talent acquisition strategy reduced time to hire by 50% and improved new hire performance by 30%. Stein implemented AI-integrated payroll and cloud-based HRIS systems, saving $600,000 and decreasing administrative costs by 20%. His culture-focused leadership training increased employee engagement scores by 40%. He also founded a Southern California HR networking group during the pandemic to support professional development. Stein holds a degree from Adelphi University and serves on the UNIS Board of Directors, Practical Law Philippines and Practical Law Canada.