COLOURS

Chief Executive Officer

Leylie Aghili is the chief executive officer of COLOURS, a mission-driven company redefining the school uniform industry through innovation. With 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, she previously owned and operated a multi-million-dollar women’s clothing boutique in Los Angeles, where she excelled in buying, merchandising and sales. She also launched a successful, celebrity-favored women’s shirting line that was sold in-store and online, building a loyal following and demonstrating a keen ability to identify and scale niche markets. In 2023, a collaboration with the Archer School for Girls – where Aghili herself first experienced frustration with traditional school uniforms – sparked the founding of COLOURS. Inspired to create uniforms that empower students, she set out to build what she describes as the “FIGS” of schoolwear: stylish, high-quality garments that prioritize comfort, fit and student well-being. Under her leadership, COLOURS is not only challenging outdated uniform standards but also promoting body positivity, mental health and anti-bullying efforts through intentional design.