Lisa PR

CEO & Founder

Lisa Elkan is the CEO and founder of Lisa PR, a boutique marketing and public relations firm launched in 2012 with a niche in legal marketing and a mission to help professionals and small businesses grow their visibility and impact. With over 22 years of experience and a client roster that has garnered coverage in top-tier outlets like The Wall Street Journal, Billboard and Variety, she is widely respected for her strategic expertise and deep client commitment. She has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a UCLA Bruin Business 100 honoree (2022, 2024). Elkan is also a sought-after speaker and mentor, having led workshops for USC Law, UCLA Anderson and various business associations. Beyond her professional work, she is active in philanthropic and civic leadership – supporting student mentorship and pro bono PR for startups and nonprofit causes, including the Jewish National Fund and Girl Scouts.