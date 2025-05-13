Stem Disintermedia, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

Lorne Fierbach is a seasoned CFO and strategic financial leader at Stem Disintermedia, Inc., with 25 years of experience across finance, operations and corporate strategy. He has raised more than $25 million in venture capital for startups and was instrumental in securing a $100-million facility at Stem, where he has served for three years. Fierbach has led multiple company audits, rounds of due diligence and driven financial transparency and stability in high-growth environments. His core strengths include financial planning, capital raising, risk management and operational efficiency. At Stem, a leading music distribution and payments platform, he supports artists and teams through royalty payments, revenue splits and advances. Fierbach’s experience spans startups, Fortune 500s and digital tech ventures, consistently delivering sustainable growth. Beyond his professional impact, he is active in philanthropy and youth sports, earning recognition from the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office. A University of Alberta graduate and past FOBES board member, Fierbach is a results-driven executive with a proven track record of financial leadership.