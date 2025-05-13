United Cerebral Palsy

Chief Executive Officer

Lynn Hogue is the chief executive officer of United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of San Joaquin, Calaveras and Amador Counties, a role she has held since 2015. With 26 years in the nonprofit sector, she has led UCP through significant growth, expanding programs that support individuals with cerebral palsy and other disabilities through early intervention, supported employment and community integration. Before UCP, she served as interim state director for March for Babies at the March of Dimes, advancing maternal and child health initiatives. Hogue’s leadership is marked by collaboration, innovation and a deep commitment to advocacy. Under her guidance, UCP now operates with a $7-million budget and continues to evolve to meet community needs. She remains a dedicated advocate for inclusion, ensuring people with disabilities have the resources to thrive. Hogue also serves on the board of the March of Dimes and is a respected voice in the nonprofit community.