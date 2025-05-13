Phonexa

Chief Financial Officer

Mara Garcia is the chief financial officer of Phonexa, where she leads the company’s tax, accounting and finance teams while playing a key role in strategic growth and expansion. Since joining Phonexa in 2020, she has overseen budgeting, audit management and tax functions, contributing significantly to the company’s financial success. With nine years of industry experience, Garcia has received multiple honors, including the Comerica Bank Woman of Entrepreneurship Award. She was also named among the Top 100 Accountants by the Los Angeles Business Journal. She earned her accounting degree from California State University, Northridge, and holds a CPA license and Cybersecurity Advisory Services Certificate. Garcia is a member of the Forbes Finance Council and sits on the Cal State Northridge Nazarian College Alumni Board. She previously served as VP on the board of directors for CalCPA’s LA Chapter.