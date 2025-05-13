Neo4j, Inc.

General Counsel

Marc Roualet is general counsel at Neo4j, Inc., a leader in graph database technology, where he provides strategic legal guidance supporting the company’s rapid growth and innovation. In 2024, he helped drive Neo4j past $200 million in annual recurring revenue and secure key funding, reinforcing its leadership in GenAI-driven graph solutions. Trusted by 84% of Fortune 100 companies, Neo4j enables organizations to analyze complex data relationships across various sectors. Roualet joined Neo4j in 2021 following legal leadership roles at Corelight, Inc. and Forescout Technologies, where he supported Forescout’s 2017 IPO. He began his career as a corporate associate at Jenner & Block in Los Angeles. His ability to navigate complex legal and regulatory landscapes has made him a trusted advisor in advancing innovation at high-growth companies. With 10 years of legal experience in the tech sector, Roualet holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from USC and an M.B.A. from Northwestern.

