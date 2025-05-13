Maria S. Salinas

Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

President & CEO

Maria S. Salinas is president and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, the largest business association in L.A. County, representing over 235,000 businesses. Appointed in 2018, she is the first woman and Latina to lead the Chamber in its 132-year history. With a strong background in business, finance and entrepreneurship, Salinas has redefined the Chamber’s role through its vision: “A Thriving Region for All,” focusing on advocacy, global engagement and economic mobility. Under her leadership, the Chamber champions inclusive economic growth across one of the world’s largest and most diverse economies. She serves on several influential boards, including The Music Center, Pacific Council and UnidosUS. A Loyola Marymount University graduate, Salinas is a member of the U.S. Chamber’s Committee of 100 and has been appointed to Governor Gavin Newsom’s Commission on the Future of Work and Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force.

