Roku

Associate General Counsel

Mariana D’Andrea serves as associate general counsel at Roku, where she brings 20 years of experience in commercial contracts, negotiation and corporate strategy across the entertainment and media industries. Over the past 12-24 months, she has led complex, high-impact licensing and distribution deals, helping solidify Roku’s market leadership while driving forward-thinking, equitable agreements. In addition to her core legal work, D’Andrea has played a key role in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within the organization, serving as ERG chair and spearheading inclusive policies and mentorship programs that support underrepresented professionals. Her leadership was recognized nationally in 2024 when she was named a Leading Latina by Hispanic Executive. Beyond her corporate contributions, D’Andrea remains active in pro bono legal work, mentorship and advocacy, reflecting a deep commitment to uplifting her community.