Sweety High

VP of Production & Talent Relations

Marion Lucas Wallace, vice president of production & talent relations, is a key executive at Sweety High, where she bridges marketing and production with creative vision and strategic insight. With 15 years in the industry and 12 at Sweety High, she leads business and talent relations, drives brand activations through the agency arm Digital Futures and oversees original content and social media strategy. Wallace recently led a high-impact Grammys activation featuring 42 top Gen Z influencers, generating 6 billion impressions, 500 million video views and a 32% increase in viewership. She also spearheaded a successful LIV Golf campaign that reached 3 billion impressions and 350 million video views, boosting brand awareness by 42% and increasing event attendance. Sweety High Media connects with Gen Z through its content studio, lifestyle site and agency, managing over 200 channels and partnering with major brands and music labels. Wallace is also a member of Women in Influencer Relations.