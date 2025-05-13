Doheny Eye Institute

Chief Executive Officer

Marissa Goldberg, CEO of Doheny Eye Institute, has dedicated over 30 years to advancing vision research and healthcare leadership. Rising through the ranks from HR director to CEO, she has been instrumental in Doheny’s growth, guiding its strategic partnership with UCLA and overseeing the institute’s 2021 move to a unified Pasadena campus. Under her leadership, Doheny has doubled its assets, ranked in the top five ophthalmology hospitals nationally and attracted world-renowned scientists. Goldberg built strong funding strategies, helping secure NIH grants and enabling groundbreaking research recognized on a global scale. She also led efforts to open the Doheny Eye Center UCLA Pasadena clinic in 2025 and continues to drive scientific innovation, recruitment and collaboration across disciplines. Beyond Doheny, she serves on the boards of PIH Health, the National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research, AEVR and Banza. A Pepperdine M.B.A. graduate, she remains committed to pushing the boundaries of vision science to improve lives.