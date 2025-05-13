Universal Studio Group

General Counsel

Marni Pedorella serves as general counsel for Universal Studio Group (USG), overseeing legal affairs for Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios. She leads a global legal team supporting 100+ active series, including Law & Order, Hacks, The Equalizer, The Gilded Age and Ted, with 75 premieres slated for 2024. Her team manages legal matters across all aspects of studio operations – from rights acquisitions and talent deals to outbound licensing on 25+ global platforms. Pedorella also spearheaded the integration of NBCUniversal’s entertainment studio legal teams, creating a unified approach to leverage USG’s business. She launched a robust knowledge management program and training initiative to promote efficiency and collaboration. Known for fostering a collegial, client-focused culture, she previously served as general counsel for NBC Entertainment and legal lead for Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show. Pedorella serves on the Pelham Art Center board and is an executive member of the Television Academy.

