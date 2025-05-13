Maryam A. Sohraby

InStride

Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer of InStride, Maryam Sohraby is a seasoned marketing executive with 20 years of experience across agency, corporate and startup environments. She has led marketing initiatives for global brands like Procter & Gamble and Fortune 500 companies, delivering insight-driven strategies that boost brand awareness, engagement and revenue. As head of marketing at InStride, a leader in workforce education, Sohraby recently implemented a data-driven strategy that refined messaging, enhanced reporting and led a brand and website refresh – strengthening the company’s market position. She also led engagement teams to exceed performance goals through personalized, strategic outreach. She promotes workplace inclusion, founding InStride’s first women’s group to support mentorship and professional development. Sohraby’s leadership fosters a culture of connection and impact. A Boston University graduate, she blends strategic vision with a people-first approach. Outside of work, she’s an active community member, serving on preschool and K-12 school boards.