Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network

Co-Founder & CEO

Maryella Pegnato, co-founder of the Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN), is a trailblazer in the roofing industry with 33 years of leadership. She has been instrumental in developing PRIN into a national platform that connects major brands with top local contractors, managing roof assets valued at $1 billion across more than 9,000 buildings. Since 1992, Pegnato and her husband, Bill, have redefined how roofing services are delivered, blending cutting-edge technology with personalized client support. Her collaborative leadership style and commitment to operational excellence have positioned PRIN as a trusted partner in the commercial roofing sector. A UCLA graduate and advocate for diversity in a male-dominated field, she champions women in leadership and promotes inclusive industry practices. With her daughter, Alexandria, now leading PRIN operations, Pegnato continues to foster a multi-generational legacy rooted in innovation and service. She also serves on the boards of PRSM and Building Power LLC, further amplifying her impact across the industry.