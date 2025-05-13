Integrated Data Services

General Counsel & COO

Maureen Abdelsayed is a distinguished executive with 20 years of industry experience, currently serving as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer at Integrated Data Services (IDS), a leading technology and data solutions firm backed by Arlington Capital Partners. For 15 years, she has been a driving force behind IDS’s growth, operational excellence, and strategic successes.

A significant highlight of her career was leading IDS through its first acquisition by a private equity firm in 2023. Her strategic acumen was evident as she navigated the demanding due diligence process with precision, earning praise for the company’s organization and preparedness – a testament to the robust systems she established. Abdelsayed also played a pivotal role in a confidential process to determine IDS’s market value and prepare for its sale, leveraging her extensive network to secure a top-tier investment firm and assemble an expert M&A team.

Abdelsayed’s contributions to talent development have been transformative. Upon joining IDS in 2010, she recognized the need for a formal HR function and mentored a junior resource who now leads the department as HR Manager. This commitment to nurturing talent has cultivated a high-performing, loyal HR team crucial to IDS’s ability to outperform industry standards in employee satisfaction and retention, particularly in a competitive job market.

Her negotiation skills have yielded substantial results. Abdelsayed successfully renegotiated a $20-million-plus annual contract with the U.S. Army, securing terms that enabled a 300% expansion of IDS’s workforce. She was also instrumental in renewing a critical contract with the U.S. Air Force, solidifying a key client relationship. Currently, she serves as the operational continuity and resident knowledge manager, collaborating closely with the new CEO to accelerate a strategic growth agenda. IDS specializes in IT solutions, system integration and data management, notably offering CCaR (cost, compliance, and risk) software to support federal government operations.

Earlier in her career, Abdelsayed contributed to post-war democratization efforts in the Middle East under United Nations guidance, co-authoring a publication cited by the UN General Assembly. This experience shaped her leadership philosophy, emphasizing collaboration and mutual understanding.

Abdelsayed holds degrees from UCSD, NYU, and the University of San Diego School of Law. Her extensive board affiliations include the Boys & Girls Club, LA Bar Association and CA Bar Association. She is an active speaker and contributor within the legal and travel industries.

