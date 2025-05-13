Social Justice Learning Institute

National Director of Development

Since joining the Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI) as its first development director and now serving as national director of development, Megan Hayward led efforts to expand its impact across Los Angeles and Houston. Over the past five years, she helped increase annual fundraising from $3 million to $8 million and grew their operating budget by 109%, enabling SJLI to double its staff and scale programs. Key achievements under her leadership include supporting 500+ boys and men of color in graduating high school, distributing 3 million pounds of produce through their health equity work and launching cultural exchange trips for Youth Justice Fellows. Hayward also led fundraising for a new 25,000-square-foot headquarters and 120 affordable housing units. For her, philanthropy is about building sustainable solutions for equity. She holds a degree from the University of San Diego and proudly serves on several nonprofit boards.

