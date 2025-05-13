ForensisGroup

CEO & President

Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk is the founder and CEO of ForensisGroup, a leading expert witness services firm she launched in 1991 after immigrating from the Philippines and overcoming job loss. With 39 years in the industry, she has redefined expert witness sourcing by connecting attorneys with specialized, conflict-free consultants across disciplines. From working at her dining table to building a nationally recognized firm with 8,000+ experts and over 30,000 cases supported, Steenwyk’s mission has always been justice-driven. Under her leadership, ForensisGroup has contributed to landmark cases in environmental safety, intellectual property and public health. In recent years, she led the company through the challenges of COVID-19 and the California wildfires, launching pro bono expert initiatives to support affected communities. Steenwyk is a strong advocate for diversity, inclusion and social responsibility, donating a portion of every engagement to related causes. She has served with the Red Cross, East West Players and Youth Business Alliance.