Stept Studios

Chief Growth Officer

With 21 years of experience in advertising, brand strategy and production, Meredith Rodriguez, chief growth officer at Stept Studios, has built a career across global brands and startups. She has held key roles at Microsoft, Pinterest and Demand Media, and has spent the past six years driving growth at Stept Studios. Since joining Stept, she has led the company’s expansion into creative and entertainment development, helping transform it into a national, multidisciplinary team. Rodriguez has secured long-term partnerships with brands like Snap, Salomon and Angel Margarita, and led the development of Stept’s first feature-length film. She is also a recognized thought leader, frequently speaking at major industry events and leading Stept’s Annual Branded Entertainment Summit. A graduate of the University of San Diego, Rodriguez serves on the board of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment (FEME). Her work continues to shape the intersection of branded content and entertainment.

