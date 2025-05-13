Michael Jon Plaksin

Alchera X, Inc.

President & CEO

Michael Plaksin is the president and CEO of Alchera X (AX), a global AI SaaS company specializing in visual and facial recognition. With 35 years in the tech industry and a career rooted in retail, consumer electronics and memory technology, he has led billion-dollar product launches and pioneered innovations in home computing and digital storage. Since joining AX, Plaksin has helped revolutionize wildfire detection with FireScout AI, a solution that identifies fires up to two hours before emergency calls with 99.9% accuracy. Under his leadership, AX partners with public utilities, global agencies and aviation companies like Sikorsky to mitigate wildfire risk. AX supports the U.S. Department of Commerce in Europe and provides security solutions for Incheon Airport and other global hubs.

