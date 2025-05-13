RentSpree

Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lucarelli is the co-founder and CEO of RentSpree, an award-winning rental software company transforming how renters, landlords and agents connect. Founded in 2016 while he was an MBA student at Pepperdine, RentSpree was born from his firsthand experience with outdated rental processes. Under his leadership, the platform has grown to serve over 3 million users nationwide, offering tools for tenant screenings, rent payments, listing syndication and renter management. Lucarelli has forged over 300 strategic partnerships, including with Realtor.com, the California Association of REALTORS® and Central Texas MLS, expanding RentSpree’s reach across all 50 states. Recent innovations include income verification, reusable applications and Homebuyer Insights, helping real estate professionals identify renters ready to transition to ownership. The company also waived $11,500 in screening fees to assist fire-displaced renters in California. With a growing team of 120+ and continued recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, RentSpree is redefining the rental experience.