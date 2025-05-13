City National Bank

EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Michael Speaker is the executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of City National Bank. He leads the legal and corporate administrative group and is a member of the executive leadership and senior management teams. Speaker also serves as general counsel for Royal Bank of Canada’s U.S. businesses. He joined City National in 2019 and has 17 years of legal experience in the financial industry. Previously, he was deputy general counsel at Fifth Third Bancorp and held senior legal roles at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he helped draft portions of the Dodd–Frank Act. Speaker began his legal career in private practice and has advised on mergers, acquisitions and regulatory affairs. He serves on the board of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles. He earned a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in government from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.