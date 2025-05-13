Universal Pictures

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

Michael Wise is the senior vice president and chief technology officer at Universal Pictures, a role he has held since 2014. With 27 years in the industry, he leads the studio’s global technology strategy, overseeing innovation and operations across production, marketing and distribution. Wise also directs Universal’s corporate innovation program and forges strategic partnerships to advance emerging technologies. Prior to Universal, he held senior roles at Turner Broadcasting, Warner Music, AOL and other Time Warner divisions, where he led digital media initiatives, built one of the first large-scale CDNs and developed early digital music services. He also spearheaded anti-piracy strategies across music, TV and film. Wise holds a B.A. in environmental studies and economics from UC Santa Barbara. He serves as chairman of the board at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center and sits on the executive board of the Consumer Technology Association and the MovieLabs Board.