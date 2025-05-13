Stila Cosmetics

Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Kluz, CEO of Stila Cosmetics, brings over 13 years of leadership experience across retail, fitness and consumer goods. She has led a $1-billion global retail group, scaled startups and revitalized iconic brands. At Stila, she draws on her track record of driving operational excellence, building franchise models and guiding successful business transitions. Founded in 1994, Stila is a globally recognized cosmetics brand known for innovation and creativity. Its products, including the top-selling liquid eyeliner in North America, are available in over 1,000 U.S. stores and 20 international markets. Previously, Kluz served as interim CEO of retail at Ascend Wellness Holdings and interim CEO of Tough Mudder Bootcamps, where she turned the brand into a thriving franchise. She was also CEO of Pure Barre and BBRC, a $1-billion Australian retail conglomerate. In 2017, she founded Urban Savage, a luxury activewear brand.

