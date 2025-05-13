(Hydration Room)

Hydration Room

Chief Executive Officer

As chief executive officer of Hydration Room, Michelle Mendoza is an experienced business leader with 17 years in purpose-driven organizations. A Cornell graduate and Los Angeles County native, she began her career in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase before spending 16 years at Weight Watchers, where she twice received the company’s leadership award. After a role at Asurion UBreakiFix, Mendoza joined Hydration Room in 2023, drawn by its Southern California roots and wellness-focused mission. Hydration Room provides customized IV and injection therapies at 32 locations across Southern California, offering fast, effective relief for everything from fatigue and migraines to jet lag and immune support. In her first five months, she helped open the Woodland Hills clinic and led community outreach efforts during the L.A. fires, including offering free IV treatments to first responders. Mendoza is now focused on expanding Hydration Room’s presence in L.A. County, with plans to open 5–10 additional clinics in 2025.

