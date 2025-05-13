Stay In The Game

CEO & Founder

Mona Andrews is the founder and CEO of Stay In The Game, a mission-driven company empowering professional women and caregivers through flexible, remote work opportunities. With over 30 years of experience as a business leader, she also leads Executive Financial Enterprises, Inc., a top-ranked, women-owned commercial debt collection agency. Her vision for Stay In The Game addresses a critical gap in the workforce by leveraging the expertise of highly educated caregivers – preventing talent loss and driving operational efficiency for clients through tailored outsourcing and staffing services. A graduate of the University of Southern California and Pepperdine School of Law, Andrews brings legal and global experience, having worked with international organizations such as the Alcide de Gasperi Foundation and NATO. Her leadership has earned multiple accolades, including Stevie Awards for Social Impact, Thought Leadership and Female Entrepreneurship, as well as recognition from Inc.