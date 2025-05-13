Fulgent Genetics

General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer

Natalie Prescott is general counsel and chief privacy officer at Fulgent Genetics, a publicly traded biotechnology company advancing patient care in oncology, pathology, infectious and rare diseases and reproductive health. With 19 years in the legal industry and three at Fulgent, she oversees legal operations, privacy and healthcare compliance, guiding the company through complex regulatory landscapes and strategic acquisitions. Prescott is a recognized expert in privacy and cybersecurity, holding certifications including CIPM, CIPP/US, CIPP/E and Privacy Law Specialist (PLS). She has played a key role in strengthening Fulgent’s privacy framework and optimizing legal operations during a period of rapid growth. A Duke Law School graduate and award-winning author, she is also a sought-after speaker on privacy and legal innovation. Prescott serves on the PLS Advisory Board for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), contributing to the development of professional standards in the field and actively mentors emerging professionals.

