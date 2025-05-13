Clear Mortgage Capital

Chief Executive Officer

Nathan Kowarsky, chief executive officer of Clear Mortgage Capital, is a transformative leader with 19 years in the mortgage industry, including nine at Clear Mortgage Capital, where he has driven innovation and growth. After a decade in retail mortgage, he identified the need for change and revitalized the independent broker model through technology-driven solutions that enhanced operational efficiency and client experience. Under Kowarsky’s leadership, Clear Mortgage Capital closed over 3,000 deals totaling nearly $2 billion in the past 24 months, despite market volatility. Known for his strategic foresight, he has introduced advanced platforms and lead compensation plans that boost performance and morale. His work has redefined industry standards, prioritizing transparency, efficiency and client relationships. A graduate of Oregon State University, he is also dedicated to mentoring young professionals and supporting community initiatives. At Clear Mortgage Capital, a boutique brokerage in Irvine, California, Kowarsky continues to lead with a client-first approach, setting benchmarks in service and innovation.